Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek to Be Memorialized With U.S. Postal Service Stamp

Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is being honored with a new Forever stamp by the United States Postal Service. On Friday during an episode of the game show, current host Ken Jennings announced the special stamp which will go on sale Monday, July 22nd (via Deadline). The stamp is also available for pre-order now on the USPS website. Its release coincides with Jeopardy!'s 60th Diamond Celebration this year. The new stamps come in a sheet of 20 identical stamps with the sheet featuring a video monitor display like the Jeopardy! game board alongside a photo of Trebek. Each actual stamp is printed with a Jeopardy! clue: "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons." Written along the bottom and upside down is the answer, "Who is Alex Trebek?"

Trebek passed away in 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. During his time hosting Jeopardy!, Trebek hosted more than 8200 episodes having started his run in 1984. Trebek even set a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show and won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times during his career. Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! aired on January 8, 2021.

Jeopardy! is Getting a Spinoff

Last month, it was announced that Jeopardy! is getting its first ever streaming spinoff, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which will be headed to Prime Video. The spinoff is set to be a twist on the original Jeopardy!'s iconic answer-and-question format with contestants playing teams of three to take on questions about popular culture.

"Pop Culture Jeopardy! is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. "With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series," said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. "With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it's going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike."