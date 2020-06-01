Jif Peanut Butter Now Comes in a Squeezable Tube

✖

Gone are the days where you have to scrape the bottom of the peanut butter jar with a butter knife, getting your fingers all peanut buttery. Instead, the team at Jif has finally introduced squeezable peanut butter, an innovation that's already been available on the jelly side of the equation for a fast minute. This July, Jif Squeeze Creamy peanut butter will be available at Target (both online and in store), Amazon, and select other retailers across the country.

(Photo: Jif)

“Jif lovers enjoy their Jif in a variety of ways—in smoothies and snacks, as a key ingredient in cooking and baking, or even eating it ‘straight up’ with a spoon,” Jif marketing chief Rebecca Scheidler said in a statement. “With our new squeezable pouch, we’re making it even easier and quicker for Jif lovers everywhere to get their Jif fix. No more ‘peanut butter knuckles’ when you’re trying to get the last ounce of goodness from the bottom of the peanut butter jar – No knife. No spoon. No problem!”

As of now, the squeezable peanut butter is only available in one size, a multi-serving 13oz. tube. This isn't the first time this year Jif has made headlines for innovating its classic product. Earlier this February, the company joined forces with GIPHY to come up with a temporary "Gif vs. Jif" product line.

“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” Scheidler said in a statement at the time. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!”

“At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter. If you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY,” Alex Chung, founder and CEO of GIPHY, added. “If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right. Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.