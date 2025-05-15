Joe Don Baker, Walking Tall and James Bond Franchise Star, Dies at 89

Actor Joe Don Baker passed away on Wednesday, May 7th, his family has announced. Baker was 89 years old, with a long and legendary career behind him spanning more than four decades. His cause of death was not disclosed, but the details for his funeral service were announced. It will be held in Mission Hills, California on Tuesday. Baker’s family celebrated his legacy in Hollywood, from blockbuster roles like CIA agent Jack Wade in the James Bond franchise to critically-acclaimed works like Cape Fear. At the same time, they wrote about him on a more personal level, remembering a thoughtful, curious person who was open-handed and kind.

Baker was born and raised in Groesbeck, Texas, so perhaps it’s no surprise that some of his biggest roles were in westerns. After graduating college with a business degree, he served for two years in the U.S. Army, then moved to New York City to study at the Actors Studio. He quickly found his way to Hollywood, where his authentic Texas accent was in high demand for shows like The Big Valley, Bonanza, and Gunsmoke. He landed his first film role in 1969, playing Slater in Guns of the Magnificent Seven.

Westerns kept Baker busy for much of his early career, perhaps culminating in the 1973 film Walking Tall, where he played the sheriff. All that action set Baker up well for the types of roles that would follow, as he slotted into modern crime dramas and action movies easily. Although Baker was working consistently, many of his best-known roles didn’t come until the 1990s. He played the detective Claude Kersek in Cape Fear, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Baker made his James Bond debut in 1987 as the villain in The Living Daylights, opposite Timothy Dalton. However, eight years later he returned to the franchise as Jack Wade, an ally to 007. Wade appeared in GoldenEye and then again in Tomorrow Never Dies, both opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Baker continued working steadily in TV and movies until 2012, when he retired from acting. Baker was married for 11 years, but divorced in 1980 with no offspring. He is survived by family in Texas as well as friends and colleagues in Hollywood, who have shared some tributes to him on social media this week. Fans are also taking the opportunity to remember Baker’s life and work. His family has invited “friends and family” to a funeral service next Tuesday in Mission Hills, California.