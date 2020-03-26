Joe Rogan Attacks Gal Gadot’s Imagine Video

Last week, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made headlines after she recruited some of her celebrity friends to record a video of people singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” from their individual homes. While the video was intended to spread the message, “we are in this together,” many people on social media thought the video was tone-deaf. In fact, it led to tons of hilarious parody videos, which quickly became more popular than the original post. Another person who wasn’t a fan of the video was Joe Rogan, the comedian and podcast host who occasionally gets on our radar by commenting on gaming and sharing his opinions about TV shows. Rogan called the celebrities involved with the video “knuckleheads,” saying “it’s such a dumb move.”

“This is not the time, when everyone’s grammy is dying, to sing ‘Imagine there’s no heaven,’” Rogan explained. He said if there was a hypothetical world where he was friends with Gadot and she asked him to participate in something like that, he’d say, “That’s a ridiculous idea, it’s so lacking in self-awareness. What in the f*ck do you think you’re accomplishing with this?”

He added, “There are some people that get real self-righteous and indulgent with that social media. It’s exposed a lot of celebrities for being real dorks.” He also said, “I guess they want to connect to people and they want to talk to people, but ugh, what are we doing? I mean, are we doing that?” he added with a laugh.

Clearly, Rogan disliked the video for different reasons than the people who criticized it on social media, commenting a lot on Gadot’s attractiveness. Most people thought it was tone-deaf due to the fact that everyone in the video was rich, and should be doing more to help the world in a pandemic. Others felt that because of their wealth, the celebrities weren’t considering the financial toll the shutdown has had on so many workers.

While Rogan didn’t really comment on this, Tom Segura, a regular guest on the podcast, did say the following, “I lost my job at the meatpacking plant, but Gal Gadot sang ‘Imagine.’”

However, there was one recent celebrity video Rogan enjoyed this week at that was Rita Wilson singing “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature. “It was awesome! That was good, though. It was fun.” He added, “It was so obvious she wasn’t trying to be anything other than trying to have fun.” You can watch the full clip from Rogan’s podcast in the video above.

