Jonathan Majors Charged With Assault and Harassment After Arrest in New York

A day after being arrested because of a domestic violence incident in New York, Jonathan Majors has received multiple charges stemming from the alleged assault. During an arraignment on Sunday, Majors was charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

According to a statement released by the New York Police Department on Saturday, Majors was arrested after the incident allegedly left an unnamed victim with injuries to her face and neck.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.," the statement reads. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

The actor's Hollywood star has risen drastically the last couple of years after breaking out in HBO's Lovecraft Country. Since then, the actor has appeared as the primary antagonist in Creed III in addition to being cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors' largest MCU role to date has been in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a role he's expected to portray multiple more times across the studio's wide-ranging franchise.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement (via Variety). "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Variety first reported news of Majors' charges.