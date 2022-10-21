Black Adam Director Talks "Synergy" With Dwayne Johnson After Jungle Cruise Collaboration

Warner Bros. and DC Comics officially unleashed the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam into theaters this weekend, and while the film was demolished by critics, a lot of people are still going to watch the film. Black Adam did a lot of brave things that some fans might like and some may hate, but it did one major thing that everyone should love. The film features a post-credits scene that should have hyped up DC Films fans, even if they didn't like the movie. Johnson wasn't the most prominent issue of the film, and it might probably be because he's previously worked with the film's director, Jaume Collet-Serra, on Disney's Jungle Cruise movie. Collet-Sera is doing press for Black Adam and detailed to Deadline about how working with Johnson helped him on this film.

"In Black Adam, I had to absorb everything Black Adam and then bring my input into it," Collet-Serra told the trade. "But there was a synergy between me and DJ during Jungle Cruise. When you're in sync, you just feel it. I got to know him as a person, which I think it gives me the tools as a director to be able to bring out some aspects into the Black Adam world. As a director, you normally meet an actor or you go to have a coffee, lunch. You agree to work together, but you're really meeting the person during the process. At the end of the day, you cannot separate the actor from the person, so you have to use the person as a tool as well."

"So getting to know him really well, like I said before, they're very connected, Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. I couldn't have done one without the other. I think he saw the same thing in me. I think he saw that even though I was doing a movie in the jungle with comedy and all the bright and colorful images, he knew of my style, my other previous work, more thriller-like, action, some horror, and felt like the tone of Black Adam needed to feel edgy. It needs to be in that space where it's commercial but also it feels dangerous. That's when I told him I feel like Black Adam could be like the Dirty Harry of superheroes. I mean, he's been saying that in a lot of the interviews. That's what I said because that's my way of communicating because I know films. I communicate with comparisons with other movies. I'm like it would be cool if we were in that tone where the character is like that already in the comic books, but when you need to strike a tone in the movies it's always good to see what you compare it to in other genres." The Black Adam director added.

Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think of his comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!