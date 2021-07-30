Jungle Cruise Producer Teases Sequel Plans With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Last year, it was confirmed that a sequel to Jungle Cruise was indeed moving forward at Disney following the success of the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starring film. There hasn't been much news about the sequel project since that announcement, but now, producer Beau Flynn is offering an update, teasing plans for the film and that there are "big ideas" of where to take the story.

"On Jungle Cruise 2, obviously it's something we really want, I think more important than what Hiram and I want, I think is Dwayne and Emily have created such an incredible bond," Flynn told Collider. "Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first movie, and I know now they know these characters so intimately. I know that they have big ideas of where they can take that universe and world. So, I have a feeling like those two will make sure that a Jungle Cruise 2 gets made at some point."

Producer Hiram Garcia has previously teased that, while the first Jungle Cruise movie mirrored the story of the popular Disney ride and takes place entirely in the Amazon, the sequel would have a more global treatment.

"I think one thing fans can expect is our heroes covering more territory," Garcia told The Wrap. "Our first movie mainly went between London and the Amazon, but for this next adventure we have much bigger plans. That coupled with the joy of seeing how Frank and Lilly's relationship continues to evolve are just a few of the many things we've been having fun playing with as we break story."

Garcia went on to say that Jungle Cruise 2 has become a priority for both Seven Bucks and Disney, which is saying a lot considering how many projects both companies have in development. Johnson and Seven Bucks have numerous projects in the works together, but it sounds like some of them may have to wait until after Jungle Cruise 2 gets through production.

"We loved making that movie, and not only making that movie but the family that we created coming off of it," Garcia continued. "We love Emily Blunt and can't do enough with her; she's become such a close friend to the production team and the filmmakers. Her and DJ are the best of friends and have been deeply involved with us on development. We have an idea of what we want to do and the adventure we want to take these guys on. It's a big priority for us and Disney, and we can't wait to take the fans on another ride with this group."

Are you looking forward to Jungle Cruise 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.