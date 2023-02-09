Newest Marvel Hero Debuts at Disneyland Resort: First Look

Moon Girl has landed at the Disneyland Resort. With Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur debuting February 10th on Disney Channel and streaming February 15th on Disney+, the eponymous superhero is stepping out of the Disney Animation Television series and into live-action at Disney California Adventure Park. Moon Girl — the alias of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, who protects New York's Lower East Side with her 10-ton T-Rex Devil Dinosaur — is the latest Marvel superhero to have her own heroic encounter. Disney Parks announced the new arrival Thursday with a first-look image, which you can see below, adding Moon Girl to a heroic lineup that includes Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and Wasp, and more Earth's mightiest heroes throughout the neighboring Avengers Campus.

Beginning February 15th for a limited time, guests can meet Moon Girl at Hollywood Land inside Disney California Adventure Park. According to Disney, Moon Girl will appear in a special one-day-only entertainment celebration, including a cavalcade on Hollywood Blvd. and a stage show on the Hollywood Backlot Stage.

(Photo: Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)

Moon Girl's arrival is part of Celebrate Soulfully, a resort-wide celebration of Black stories during Black History Month. A combination of food, entertainment, and experiences taking place throughout February and beyond, offerings include the live stage production Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland Park (beginning May 28th) and training sessions with Black Panther's Dora Milaje at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park.

After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger in Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.



(Photo: Disney)

Following the February 10th series premiere on Disney Channel, the first six episodes will be available to stream on Disney+. The series features a voice cast that includes Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, Laurence Fishburne, Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson, Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, and Wesley Snipes.

