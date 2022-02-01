KFC Unveils Massive Chicken Sandwich Pillow So Everyone Has Something to Cuddle on Valentine’s Day

Have you ever just wanted to cuddle up right next to a KFC Chicken Sandwich? Apparently, someone, somewhere out there has because KFC is releasing a cuddle-sized version of its flagship sandwich. Tuesday, the fast-food chicken joint revealed it’s struck a partnership with PillowPets.com to release a massive, three-feet wide pillow that looks exactly like the chain’s Chicken Sandwich.

Available for pre-order now, the pillow is a limited-time offering exclusively through PillowPets.com. According to a press release from the company, they wanted to get everything out the door right in time for Valentine’s Day.

If your s/o is soft, warm, and full of love – that's not your s/o. That's a KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler from @MyPillowPets. Get yours here https://t.co/a0YlPGlvE0. #love #giftideas pic.twitter.com/Jq6alBV62u — KFC (@kfc) February 1, 2022

“We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year,” KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez said in a press release. “Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!”

The product’s listing on the Pillow Pets website includes a warning that the pillow “looks so tasty, you might just drool on it.”

The vendor adds, “Pillow Pets is known for creating fun and functional stuffed companions made of high quality, super soft plush fabrics that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia to all age groups, and the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler is no exception. KFC’s mouth-watering Chicken Sandwich Snuggler features a realistic looking double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet, buttery brioche bun, thick pickles, and the perfect amount of Colonel’s real mayo.”