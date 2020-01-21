The Internet Is Losing It Over Kiwi Pizza

Long gone are the days where anchovies loomed large as the worst pizza topping. Before long, pineapple burst onto the scene and launched the pizza pie world in a new debate that will likely never be settled. Pineapple fan or not — you shouldn’t be, but that’s beside the point — there’s a new craze on the internet that’ll knock you on your butt when you see it. Are you ready for it?

Probably not, but we’re going to tell you anyway. As it turns out, kiwi pizza is a thing in some pizzerias in Scotland and Norway. No, not a yummy fresh fruit pizza with a sweet crust and cream cheese, but your standard pizza with sliced kiwis on top. Your typical crust with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese…then…then sliced kiwis on top.

I have can now say I have witnessed hell@DaddyWarpig pic.twitter.com/WjC48p9Y3U — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

The unholy abomination can be traced back to a viral Reddit post on r/ShittyFoodPorn and as such, it’s since gone mega-viral on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying about this concoction…

Miss Me With That, Psycho

Kiwis on pizza? I thought we were leaving psychopathy in 2019 pic.twitter.com/x1zWlJw7t6 — Retired student (@Praise_Thunder) January 13, 2020

Uh No Thank You

we can all agree that pineapple on pizza is trash… but kiwis hit different 🤪 pic.twitter.com/KBvjQdGnZw — North Devonte (@ItsDevontee) January 16, 2020

Real Nasty, Real Fast

First there was pineapple pizza then kiwi pizza #AndThenItGotReal nasty pic.twitter.com/9hwhYjIHpr — 🌹ꪑꪊꪀꪖ🇨🇦 (@MunaNawabit1) January 16, 2020

Smell Ya L8r, Internet

*Sees kiwi on pizza on online article*



*Throws entire internet away* — Taylor Marie Rubach (@wxxvtaylortv) January 20, 2020

Maybe It’s Not Too Bad…

I just saw kiwi on pizza on my timeline and I kinda wanna try it now… pic.twitter.com/CRqj6OaRGo — ⁎⋆✵ 𝓓𝓪𝓻𝓬𝔂 ⁺⋆⁎⁑˚ ⁷ ARSD📌 (@mochisunshinee) January 14, 2020

NVM It’s Horrid

i’m going to say this one time and one time only..



kiwis do NOT under any circumstances have any business being on pizza — Margo “That Blue-Haired Pixie” Indigo ♡ (@Margolndigo) January 14, 2020

