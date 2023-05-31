Buffalo Wild Wings Launches Two Sweet and Spicy Sauces for Summer

Believe it or not, May is coming to an end and with summer now in full force, Buffalo Wild Wings is getting ready for the season with two new sauces. On Wednesday, Buffalo Wild Wings announced the addition of two, limited-time only sauces to its menu just in time for the summer season: General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime, adding the two fiery-sweet flavors to the mix nationwide.

According to the brand, the limited-edition General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime sauces both bring bold flavor to the Buffalo Wild Wings' line up of 26 iconic sauces and seasonings and can be enjoyed on wings, sandwiches and wraps. The General Tso's sauce features crushed red pepper and Chile de arbol and gives fans "the perfect blend of sweet, sticky, and spicy flavors they know and love." The Sweet Chile Lime sauce combines sweet and savory as well with a blend of honey, chile peppers, and of course, lime.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate destination for sauces, and we're constantly innovating our menu to bring new flavors to our guests," Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings said in a statement. "Our new limited-edition General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime sauces embody the perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and savory that's perfect to enjoy throughout the summer."

The new sauces are just the latest news from Buffalo Wild Wings. Earlier this year, the brand reminded fans that while they are famous for their wings, they are also pretty good with burgers as well. The brand has also made headlines in recent months due to a lawsuit over their boneless wings not actually containing chicken wing meat, something that the brand has hilariously responded to in a now-viral tweet: "It's true," the tweet reads. "Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

As was noted above, the new General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime sauces are available for a limited time only so fans will want to check those out while they can. You can head to Buffalo Wild Wings' site to find a location near you.

