Liquid Death Changes Name of Armless Palmer After Lawsuit Threat

Liquid Death, the brand best known for canning water, is changing the name of one of its most popular products. Saturday, Liquid Death revealed its half-ice tea, half-lemonade will no longer be called an Armless Palmer, a riff of the classic Arnold Palmer beverage. Now, the drink will go by the name "Dead Billionaire," something more in line with the overall Liquid Death brand.

According to a social media post made by the company, the rights holders to the "Arnold Palmer" trademark threatened a lengthy legal battle regarding Liquid Death's "Armless Palmer" drink.

"If you like our Armless Palmer tea/lemonade, then you are going to LOVE our new Dead Billionaire tea/lemonade. Why? Because it's the EXACT same thing, only now it has a way cooler name that won't require us to fight a senseless legal battle with a large enterprise who sent us a letter saying we can't use the word 'Palmer' and who are also partnered with a giant iced tea corporation. Both of whom have far more $$$ to burn on legal fees than we do," the company said in its statement.

It added, "Our new Dead Billionaire cans have started to trickle out on Amazon and will begin hitting retail shelves in the spring. Experts are predicting potential brawls in retailers as customers fight over remaining Armless Palmer cans before they become extinct forever and reselling as collectors items for billions of dollars. ☠️💵"

Palmer, the late legendary golfer, is thought to have been one of the first to combine unsweetened tea and lemonade on the pro golf circuit in the 1960s and his likeness has been synonymous with the drink since. The most popular version of the drink has been bottled and canned by Arizona Beverage Company. That version has been available for purchase since 2002.

In addition to canned water and Dead Billionaire, Liquid Death also sells sparkling