The McRib Is Back And Fans Are Loving It

McDonald's McRib is back, and consumers are celebrating. The fast-food chain posted an announcement about the McRib, starting with the words "It's Back!" McDonald's is definitely showing confidence in the fan-favorite food item, which comes and goes from the menu sporadically: "Why is the McRib so craveable? Start with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. It’s only here for a limited time so don’t miss out—order it today with Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s App."

