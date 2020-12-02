The McRib Is Back And Fans Are Loving It

By Kofi Outlaw

McDonald's McRib is back, and consumers are celebrating. The fast-food chain posted an announcement about the McRib, starting with the words "It's Back!" McDonald's is definitely showing confidence in the fan-favorite food item, which comes and goes from the menu sporadically: "Why is the McRib so craveable? Start with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. It’s only here for a limited time so don’t miss out—order it today with Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s App."

Scroll below to see how McDonald's consumers are reacting to the McRib's big return in 2020:

Official Announcement

This is real folks. This is happening. Get yours! 

Most Wonderful Time of The Year

Is it Christmas? Nah. It's McRib season. 

Hello Again, Old Friend

Old friends return, and it feels like they never left. Those are the best friends. 

Good Things Still Happen

The McRib is (strangely enough) a cathartic reminder that good things can still happen in 2020. 

Worth The Legal Trouble

This right here is one example of just how far (literally and figuratively) someone will go to get a McRib. Some things are just worth doing the time... 

First Timers

Oh to experience that first bite of McRib, for the first time, again. Hopefully, the horrific events of 2020 will make that rib cutlet sandwich taste better than it ever has before. 

Preserve the Legacy

This McDonald's fan has been saving his McRibs in a freezer for years now. Now he's about to add a few more to the collection. 

Serve Us Well

We didn't come all this way and stay alive through dark times, to have our McRib ruined by human error. 

