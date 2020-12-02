The McRib Is Back And Fans Are Loving It
McDonald's McRib is back, and consumers are celebrating. The fast-food chain posted an announcement about the McRib, starting with the words "It's Back!" McDonald's is definitely showing confidence in the fan-favorite food item, which comes and goes from the menu sporadically: "Why is the McRib so craveable? Start with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. It’s only here for a limited time so don’t miss out—order it today with Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s App."
Scroll below to see how McDonald's consumers are reacting to the McRib's big return in 2020:
Official Announcement
McRib is back send tweet— McRib is Back (@McDonalds) December 2, 2020
This is real folks. This is happening. Get yours!prevnext
Most Wonderful Time of The Year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The McRib is back at all @mcdonalds restaurants nationwide. 😋 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1OlJUv15Tj— Ghidotti Comm (@ghidotticomm) December 2, 2020
Is it Christmas? Nah. It's McRib season.prevnext
Hello Again, Old Friend
Hello old friend...it’s been a few years. 😋 #McRib pic.twitter.com/HS6Hb4e2jP— Marcus Cadena (@marcusc83) December 2, 2020
Old friends return, and it feels like they never left. Those are the best friends.prevnext
Good Things Still Happen
The McRib is back today guys 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Ca8bEv6dbj— Plump Daddy (@yayolokote) December 2, 2020
The McRib is (strangely enough) a cathartic reminder that good things can still happen in 2020.prevnext
Worth The Legal Trouble
The McRib is back! However I haven’t had my car inspected in over two years and I don’t want to risk driving down Burnet in broad daylight and getting popped by the Almost Police Department. McRibs aren’t worth it!— headfonejack🎧 (@headfonejack) December 2, 2020
This right here is one example of just how far (literally and figuratively) someone will go to get a McRib. Some things are just worth doing the time...prevnext
First Timers
I just ate the McRib for the first time. It actually is pretty good.— Mr. Zilla (@Mr_Zilla1) December 2, 2020
Oh to experience that first bite of McRib, for the first time, again. Hopefully, the horrific events of 2020 will make that rib cutlet sandwich taste better than it ever has before.prevnext
Preserve the Legacy
An anonymous viewer sent me these #McRib sandwiches he has saved in his freezer for 3-YEARS! 😯 He says he’s going to buy 5 today! @McDonalds this man is dedicated! pic.twitter.com/EdfIAuPUTN— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 2, 2020
This McDonald's fan has been saving his McRibs in a freezer for years now. Now he's about to add a few more to the collection.prevnext
Serve Us Well
my McRib moment was ruined. How tf did they forget the bbq sauce SMH pic.twitter.com/xtJXOCGl8X— BT (@bryantuna) December 2, 2020
YO @McDonalds WHY YOU GOTTA DO THAT TO MY OTHER MCRIB ON OPENING DAY pic.twitter.com/49PqJ0WwTU— Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) December 2, 2020
We didn't come all this way and stay alive through dark times, to have our McRib ruined by human error.prev