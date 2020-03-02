McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce

Back in 2018, Rick and Morty was directly responsible for the return of Szechaun Sauce to McDonald’s stores around the country. An episode of the hit animated series poked fun at the sauce the fast-food chain first introduced in promotion for Disney’s Mulan in 1998, forcing McDonald’s hand at a limited-time return that eventually became a cultural event in and of itself. Now, it looks like the chain could be prepping for another comeback.

Sunday, McDonald’s New Zealand added a photo to their social media profiles of a human hand clearly reaching through a portal used by the animation team on Rick and Morty. The hand is then seen holding a McNugget clearly coated with the fabled Szechaun Sauce. While it appears the Szechaun Sauce is limited to New Zealand for now, there’s always the chance McDonald’s is testing it in the market before bringing it back stateside again. After all, the second half of Season Four is shaping up to drop soon.

In October 2017, McDonald’s released a very limited amount of the sauce, quickly leading to fan outrage and a massive effort to sell the packets on second-hand markets. Not even a week after the first go-around, the burger joint pledged to do a much wider release. Though the sauce isn’t available through official channels now, there’s a fair share of the condiment you can buy on eBay starting at $5 a packet.

“Yesterday, we were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechaun Sauce — even if just for one day. Thank you, a million times over,” the chain said when it announced the sauce would be returning for a wide release in 2017. “We want to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension…and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned.”

