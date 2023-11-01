Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Gremlins 2 Halloween Costume

Every year, Halloween provides us with some delightful and genuinely unexpected costumes, especially from figures of popular culture. After already wowing fans with a Soul Eater-themed costume earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion is upping the ante once again. On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a costume themed around the 1990 cult-classic Gremlins 2: The New Batch — more specifically, the infamous female gremlin Greta. The photos have already become a bonafide hit on social media, earning nearly 800,000 likes and counting.

Will There Be a Gremlins 3?

Aside from Nick Lutsko's 2021 magnum opus Gremlins 3: Dawn of Desmond, the Gremlins franchise has not yet spawned an additional film. The closest fans have gotten to an extension of the franchise was a Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew Zero, which saw franchise star Billy (Zach Galligan) reunite with Gismo. As Galligan later explained to ComicBook.com, that commercial did provide some key inklings of where the lore has gone in decades since.

"I think that question almost has been answered in the Mountain Dew commercial where you see he's sitting on the couch and if you look closely on his vest, he has a Pelzer Inventions logo on his vest," Galligan explained. "And so he's taken over his dad's business and guess is he's probably, because remember when he's working for Mr Clamp, he's a graphic designer. My guess is he's moved from graphic design to invention design and make it into blueprints. And it's not really very far to move from architectural plans to blueprints for inventions. So my guess is that he, he has the same kind of a visual sense as his father had. And no offense to Hoyt Axton's character, but my guess is that Billy is probably, you know, is able to shall we say, close the deal and make a product that actually works as opposed to his dad, which kind of always seems to miss the mark a little bit."

What Is the Gremlins Prequel About?

Earlier this year, the world of Gremlins did get expanded with Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, an animated prequel series that made its debut exclusively on Max. Secrets of the Mogwai is a period piece set in 1920s Shanghai, the series reveals how a 10-year-old Sam Wing -- who becomes the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie -- met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. They strike up a lifelong friendship as Wing attempts to return Gizmo to his family, encountering and sometimes battling colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Meanwhile, the two and street thief Elle are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

