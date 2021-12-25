Gremlins 3: Dawn Of Desmond Released by Nick Lutsko

Nostalgia has crept back into our popular culture in some interesting ways, with reboots, remakes, and long-awaited sequels becoming more prominent than ever. One franchise that has been begging for some sort of continuation has been the 80s cult classics Gremlins and Gremlins 2 — and this week, it got the sequel that it didn’t quite know it needed. On Thursday, musician Nick Lutsko debuted Gremlins 3: Dawn of Desmond, an unofficial but long-awaited threequel to the first two Gremlins films. The nearly hour-long cinematic experience, which was originally livestreamed on YouTube, begins with the virtual red carpet premiere for Dawn of Desmond, before going into territory (and plot twists) that no one might have been expecting.

For the uninitiated, Dawn of Desmond is the latest entry into what fans have dubbed the “Lutskoverse”, a sprawling canon of Lutsko’s songs and social media posts that began in 2020. Over the past two years, the kayfabe — which chronicles the adventures of an alternate version of Nick, who lives with his grandmother above an army of subterranean men who “kinda” resemble political pundit Dan Bongino and Jeff Bezos — has spawned countless homemade music videos and two full albums of songs, Songs on the Computer and More Songs on the Computer. The songs have covered various current events, the career renaissance of Brendan Fraser, the Ernest films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the potential global domination of Spirit Halloween. The Gremlins films have been at the center of that narrative since the 2020 song “Where Did the Gremlins Go?”, which questions the decades-long hiatus since the last film, and pitches a sequel about Desmond, the Gremlin-human hybrid son of Gizmo and Jennifer Aniston.

In the past year since Dawn of Desmond was first teased by Lutsko, fans have wondered if and how the potential film would become a reality — and it’s safe to say that the final result has to be seen to be believed (and even has a cameo appearance from an original Gremlins star).

In terms of additional continuations to the Gremlins franchise, fans can look forward to Secrets of the Mogwai, an animated series that is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

“It’s a prequel. It goes back to the character Mr. Wing when he was a boy, and when he first discovered the Mogwai,” executive producer Joe Dante told Daily Dead in 2020. “It’s set in China in the ’20s, and it’s animated and it’s very big in the sense that if you tried to shoot it as a theatrical film, it would be outrageously expensive. But in animation, you kind of get away with almost anything you can think of. And it’s probably not going to be done until 2021 or maybe the end of 2020.”

