Gremlins Star Zach Galligan Reveals What Billy & Gizmo Would Be Up to Today

The wait for Gremlins 3 has been a long one for fans of the horror-comedy franchise. Series star Zach Galligan is among those that have been eager to see what the next chapter might be, but he did kind of get to answer that question. Fans may recall that a commercial for Mountain Dew Zero a couple of years ago revealed a modern day-Billy and Gizmo reunited after many years together, but there's some details you may not have noticed. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for the upcoming Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, we asked Galligan his thoughts on what the characters might be up to today, and his answer revealed some details from the Mountain Dew ad you might have missed.

"I think that question almost has been answered in the Mountain Dew commercial where you see he's sitting on the couch and if you look closely on his vest, he has a Pelzer Inventions logo on his vest. And so he's taken over his dad's business and guess is he's probably, because remember when he's working for Mr Clamp, he's a graphic designer. My guess is he's moved from graphic design to invention design and make it into blueprints. And it's not really very far to move from architectural plans to blueprints for inventions. So my guess is that he, he has the same kind of a visual sense as his father had. And no offense to Hoyt Axton's character, but my guess is that Billy is probably, you know, is able to shall we say, close the deal and make a product that actually works as opposed to his dad, which kind of always seems to miss the mark a little bit."

If you didn't happen to catch the Mountain Dew Zero commercial, and its surprise details, you can catch it yourself below. Galligan has a role in the upcoming Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, but his role remains a secret so far. The animated series is a prequel show, set in the 1920s and revealing the origins of Gizmo and his relationship with Mr. Wing. Set to premiere on Tuesday, May 23 on Max (one of the launch titles for the new streaming service) Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut two new episodes of the series every week.

Max describes the series as follows: "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 "Gremlins" film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter-and sometimes battle-colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins."