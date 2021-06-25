MTN DEW Officially Unveils Cake-Flavored Soda, Here's How to Get Yours

✖

The rumors are true — MTN DEW Cake-Smash is a real soda, and it's on the way. Weeks after product designs for a cake-flavored MTN DEW surfaced online, the fan-favorite soda brand confirmed it's a real item set for release. Coinciding with the launch of MTN DEW Cake-Smash, the brand is launching the "DEW Do-Over Sweepstakes" to celebrate the moments many missed due to the various COVID-related lockdowns over the past year.

Beginning immediately, MTN DEW is encouraging people to share their funniest "party fail" story with the official @MountainDew account on Twitter. Any stories that celebrate "unique ways" people celebrate a birthday, special event, milestone, or any other personal win over the past year. In addition to tweeting @MountainDew, contestants are also asked to use the #DEWDoOver and #Sweepstakes hashtags in the same tweet.

Anyone who does that will be entered to win two cans of MTN DEW Cake-Smash. Three lucky winners will get their cans of Cake-Smash and a cash prize of $1,000 to use as their "DEW Over Party Fund."

You've got a good reason to participate too — like Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi Cocoa Cola, this flavor is available only through this contest. As of now, there are no plans to give MTN DEW Cake-Smash a wide release.

(Photo: PepsiCo)

The DEW Do-Over Sweepstakes runs through July 2nd.

Fans of the DEW brand noticed Pepsi trademarked the name MTN DEW 80s Cake-Smash two years ago, seemingly to celebrate the brand's 80th anniversary. Since that 80th anniversary has passed with no major celebrations, DEW is making lemonade out of the situation.

"In 2021, it is time to celebrate you in the most epic. Way. Possible," the can reads. "Let's do-over your missed milestone—whether it was a birthday, a wedding, a graduation, or life itself! This year you deserve to have your cake and drink it too with MTN DEW Cake-Smash!"