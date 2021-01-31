Pepsi Is Giving Away Its "Cocoa" Cola for Free

✖

Sunday is National Hot Chocolate Day and to celebrate, Pepsi is giving out free samples of its "Cocoa" Cola for fans of the fizzy drink. Through a contest on the beverage maker's Twitter account, fans can send in a picture of themselves bundled up with a mug of hot chocolate. 2,500 contestants who do so will be rewarded with two cans of the upcoming drink, a tongue-in-cheek approach with a cocoa-flavored beverage. The contest only lasts until February 1st.

According to the company, Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola " is a delicious twist on nostalgia and strikes just the right blend of cocoa and Pepsi cola. The milk chocolate base has vanilla undertones, adding a creamy taste to each sip. It’s perfect to enjoy while cozy on the couch or anytime you’re looking for a delicious treat to sweeten up these winter days."

It's finally National Hot Chocolate Day! Share a pic of you cozied up with some hot cocoa using #nationalhotchocolateday & #pepsioffer for a chance to taste this awesome cola yourself. First 2,500 to tweet will be rewarded 2 cans. Offer Ends 2/1. pic.twitter.com/Hb6CcbDBnb — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 31, 2021

“There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical” Pepsi marketing head Todd Kaplan said in a press release first announcing the beverage. “So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season? We are confident we nailed Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter.”

The company hosted a similar content with its limited release of Pepsi Apple Pie last year around Thanksgiving time. That beverage is now fetching an insane premium on online marketplaces like eBay.

“Failing at baking - especially this year - is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season," Kaplan said in a separate statement last November. “With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process.”