Mountain Dew Reportedly Set to Introduce New Peach Flavor for New Year’s

Hot off the heels of its mystery Halloween-themed VooDew, PepsiCo is set to introduce a new holiday-themed flavor. According to new reports from soda sleuths around the internet, Mountain Dew will soon introduce Happy Dew Year, a peach-flavored soda helping celebrate the New Year. The news comes courtesy of the soda-drinking communities at r/MountainDew and a Dew-dedicated Discord server, oftentimes frequented by employees and Pepsi and Mountain Dew. Happy Dew Year will be the third holiday-dedicated drink in as many months from Mountain Dew following VooDew and the anticipated return of Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up, a cranberry and pomegranate-flavored drink first introduced last year.

Coincidentally enough, Mountain Dew released another peach-flavored drink earlier this year, a concoction formulated specifically for Kentucky Fried Chicken.”With the addition of Sweet Lightning, we now have a drink that is as unique to KFC as the Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices,” KFC marketing chief Andrew Zahumensky said in a statement announcing the soda’s creation. “And like our world-famous fried chicken, Sweet Lightning will keep fans coming back for more.”

Technically Sweet Lightning is a blend of peach and honey flavors, where Happy Dew Year looks to be just peach. It’s unclear when the new soda will hit stores, though it’s expected to drop at the same time or after Merry Mash-Up. The latter should find its way to stores in the coming weeks as Halloween officially passes.

Mountain Dew has been on a roll of late, primed to have introduced at least four new flavors in the last four months of the year. In addition to Happy Dew Year, Merry Mash-Up, and VooDew, the iconic soda brand has also unveiled the pineapple-flavored Maui Burst, now available for a limited time only at Dollar General locations.

