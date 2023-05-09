New Group Hopes to Monitor Skies to Watch for UFOs 24/7

In a move that seems as if it were ripped straight from the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one new group is looking to monitor the skies around the clock in hopes of catching more glimpses of UFOs. A citizen-led group called Sky360 has been making a wave online for its community-based, open source model hoping to catch whatever glimpses of unidentified craft it can. According to one of the group's officials, the formation of Sky360 happened because of frustrations with the transparency of the government.

"There's distrust [about how governments managed UAP sightings] and that's why the idea of a citizen science formation, to take this into our own hands, and to create our own information about it [is necessary]," Sky360 co-chair Richard G Hopf said in a new chat with VICE. "Most data is from military-use sensors, like the National Reconnaissance Office. They have a lot of data, but they would never make it public nor would they give it to universities for analysis."

The group is hoping those interested will be wiling to run what's called a Sky360 Station, which consists of an AllSkyCam complete with a wide-angled lens. Using the camera in conjunction with software and artificial intelligence, and Sky360 hopes enough people will buy in to create a global network of citizen researchers scouring for the latest UFO or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) sightings.

Each station essentially tracks the sky for moving objects, using an algorithm and AI to classify each object. Those objects that are unable to be classified, naturally, receive a further look from the larger Sky360 community.

According to the Sky360 website, the group has five pillars it abides by: open source hardware development under a Creative Commons License, open source software development under an MIT-License, open source data generation, the management and support of the globval Sky360 research and development community, and a mobile system based on affordable and "harmonized" do-it-yourself hardware.

