Gone With the Wind Star Olivia de Havilland Dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, the two-time Academy Award-winner from Hollywood's golden age who starred in Gond With the Wind, has died at the age of 104. De Havilland's former lawyer, Suzella M. Smith, confirmed the actress's death in a statement given to Variety. “Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris.” De Havilland won Best Actress Oscars for her performance in The Heiress and To Each His Own. She also received nominations for Gone With the Wind, The Snake Pit, and Hold Back the Dawn.

Photo from A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images