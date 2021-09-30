Oreo Cakesters Are Coming Back

If you were a kid or just enjoyed snacks in the mid-2000 then you probably remember Oreo Cakesters. First introduced by Nabisco in 2007, Cakesters were a soft, chocolate snack cake with vanilla or chocolate creme in the middle — think of them as the Oreo take on a whoopie pie, if you will. The snack was a fan favorite but was sadly discontinued in 2012. Now, a decade and countless requests from fans later, Nabisco is bringing Cakesters back.



On Thursday, Nabisco announced that the fan-favorite Cakesters will be returning to store shelves in 2022, and not just that, but the beloved treats are coming back in two varieties: the original Oreo Cakesters and a new addition to the line, Nutter Butter Cakesters. According to Nabisco, Cakesters will be a permanent addition to both the Oreo and Nutter Butter portfolios and while an exact launch date was not revealed at this time, both flavors will be available nationwide next year.





Cakesters are described as being a playfully delicious, soft-baked take on the classic cookies fans know and love. With the signature tastes of Oreo and Nutter Butter baked into each and every bite of Cakesters’ soft cake and creme filling, they’re a treat perfect as an anytime, anywhere indulgence. The original Oreo Cakesters are made with a delicious, smooth creme filling paired between two soft chocolate-flavored snack cakes. The Nutter Butter Cakesters are made with real peanut butter filling sandwiched between two soft snack cakes.



This isn’t the first time Oreo has brought back a fan favorite. The Most Stuf Oreo initially launched in 2019 only to vanish quietly from store shelves. Then, in winter 2020 the variety briefly returned again, much to fan delight. According to the official Oreo website, The Most Stuf Oreo does not appear to currently be available, though if Cakesters can return after a decade away, anything is possible.



Oreo Cakesters and new Nutter Butter Cakesters will be available nationwide sometime in 2022.



