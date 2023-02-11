Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd Reveals Favorite Part of Being Scott Lang

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd revealed his favorite part of being Scott Lang. During a press event for the film, the MCU actor was asked what he loved most about being Ant-Man. It turns out, Rudd's favorite Scott Lang qualities are the same as the audience. Namely, he's an everyman that has to adapt to the ridiculous circumstances around him at every turn. Ant-Man has served crucial roles in the Marvel universe despite not being the most powerful Avenger or the best equipped to handle certain threats. Despite all that, he shows up to help however he can. Check out the actor's full comments down below!

"Well, I think what I like most about him is that he is a regular guy who has reservations about all of this, still. And that, you know, he's just a dad," Rudd revealed (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). "I like the fact that he is kind of a part of this group with some pretty impressive people, and superheroes, and that he would be the first guy to say, "What the hell am I doing here? This makes no sense at all."

"And, you know, he's a real person. And so you want to play, I mean, as an actor, somebody who is relatable and hopefully a sympathetic person. And somebody that, you know, you understand maybe what they're going through. And I like that," he continued. "I like playing the father aspect. I like playing the, trying to, you know, wrap my brain around the situation that I find myself in. So his human quality is the thing that I like the most. And as opposed to probably his cyborg quality, which is the, you know, the part I don't like. No, there's nothing about the character that I don't. I like the guy. Yeah. I mean, I'm biased, I guess, but yeah."

How Will Ant-Man Handle This Challenge?

Scott Lang is going to have his hands full. "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

