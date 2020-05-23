Pizza Hut Giving Away 500,000 Pizzas to Celebrate Class of 2020

✖

Days after Krispy Kreme revealed it'd be giving away free doughnuts to graduating seniors, Pizza Hut has announced a similar move. Beginning immediately, the global pizza chain is giving away up to 500,000 free pizzas to members of the Class of 2020. To claim your free pizza pie, Pizza Hut is asking graduates to visit the Hut Rewards website to claim a coupon for their free pizza, a one-topping medium.

The chain is partnering with Dairy Management, Inc. for the deal, in an attempt to help bolster publicity for the country's dairy farmers. "Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers' big days. So, it's only natural that we'd be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020," Pizza Hut marketing chief George Felix said in a statement. "We're proud to partner with America's hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza."

Dairy Management spokesperson Marilyn Hershey adds, "We are so excited to partner with Pizza Hut to help high school seniors and their families celebrate this special milestone in their lives. America's dairy farmers have great appreciation and respect for the hard work that graduating students have put in and nothing celebrates that better than cheese and pizza enjoyed with family and friends."

Judging by the Pizza Hut site, a Hut Rewards account is required for the deal. If you don't already have one, you can sign up for the account at the same time of claiming your free pizza coupon. Keeping up with other now-standard norms, Pizza Hut is offering three methods of getting your free 'za — delivery, carryout, or curbside pickup at all locations. Coupons will be valid through June 4th and can only be redeemed online.

"Pizza Hut will also be celebrating more missed moments—both big and small—through a social content series on Pizza Hut's Instagram channel," the company's statement reads. "Miss having date nights or a birthday that you couldn't celebrate with family and friends? No problem, Pizza Hut has you covered with the delicious cheese you love on your favorite pizzas. Keep an eye on @pizzahut for more in the coming weeks."

