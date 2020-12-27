Archaeologists Discover Ancient "Fast-Food Counter" Ruins in Pompeii

Archaeologists discovered a “Fast-Food” counter that was thousands of years old in Pompeii. The discovery trickled out to Twitter and people couldn’t stop marveling at the discovery. It’s been several ages since the Pompeii eruption in 79 AD, but researchers are still hard at work trying to understand how the society functioned. The snack stand that they uncovered today is one of the more fun discoveries in recent years. They’re calling it the Thermopolium of Regio V, and the shop would have been peddling hot food as indicated by the images on the sides of the counter. Chickens and other fowl are all over the place, and you know Twitter was ready to have some fun with that. CBS News managed to reach officials on the ground and talk about the heralded discovery.

The Thermopolium of #RegioV, a bar in #Pompeii, complete with an image of a Nereid riding a sea-horse, had previously been partially excavated in 2019. It now emerges in its entirety, with rich decorative still life frescoes, food residues, animal bones & victims of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/OEqh2sbAmm — Pompeii Sites (@pompeii_sites) December 26, 2020

"As well as being another insight into daily life at Pompeii, the possibilities for study of this Thermopolium are exceptional, because for the first time an area of this type has been excavated in its entirety, and it has been possible to carry out all the analyses that today's technology permits," Massimo Osanna of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii told CBS News. "The finds will be further analyzed in the laboratory, and in particular, those remains found in the dolia (terracotta containers) of the counter are expected to yield exceptional data for informing an understanding of what was sold and what the diet was like."

The officials also offered some comments about the security dog inscriptions on the stand.

"A mocking inscription can be found scratched onto the frame which surrounds the painting of the dog: NICIA CINAEDE CACATOR — literally 'Nicias (probably a freedman from Greece) Shameless Sh*****!,' officials said. "This was probably left by a prankster who sought to poke fun at the owner, or by someone who worked in the Thermopolium."

