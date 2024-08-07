Pop-Tarts Is Releasing Its Biggest Pastry Ever But There’s a Catch

It’s August and while the temperature outside is still toasty, that means summer is coming to a close. To celebrate those final moments of summer, there’s nothing quite like a party and now, Pop-Tarts is taking the party to the next level with biggest Pop-Tart ever: the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry, a massive toaster pastry 73 times bigger than the iconic, traditional Pop-Tart.

The supersized Pop-Tart can serve up to 73 people and is inspired by the brand’s golden crust, strawberry flavored filling, frosting and sprinkles. According to the brand, fans can personalize their Party Pastry with frosting phrases to make it perfect for celebrating birthdays, tailgating season, or pretty much any other occasion.

“If you’re one of our fans that misses the nostalgia of childhood summers when you could practically smell the freedom in the air, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is for you,” Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts said in a statement. “For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts has been dedicated to making moments Crazy Good, so if you are celebrating an everyday small moment or a major life event, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will bring the energy of summers past into moments that matter most to you today.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry. The Party Pastry comes delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps in a huge three-foot-tall box that mirrors the brand’s traditional packaging. They are also super limited. The Pop-Tarts Party Pastries will be available for residents of New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago starting August 7th at 1 p.m. ET. They sell for $60 including delivery in celebration of Pop-Tarts’ 60th birthday. You just have to go here to purchase. And yes, you’ll want to act fast because these very limited super-sized pastries will sell out.