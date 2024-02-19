Wingstop Just Brought Back Its Most Popular Flavor Ever

Hot on the tail of Valentine's Day, Wingstop is bringing back one of its most popular flavors. For a limited time, the chain has brought back its Hot Honey Rub as a limited time offering. The flavoring will be available on most of the chain's offerings, including chicken sandwiches, traditional wings, boneless wings, and chicken tenders.

"Our fans have spoken and we listened. Their passion for Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is undeniable," Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth offered in a press release. "To show our love to our fans this Valentine's Day, we're bringing Hot Honey back for a limited time."

The Hot Honey Rub was first introduced last summer, the first of two hot-and-sweet amalgamations Wingstop released last year. Most recently, Wingstop unveiled a Maple Sriracha sauce as a separate limited time offering.

"Wingstop launched your next great love with its latest limited-time offering – Maple Sriracha," the company said at the time. "In honor of cuffing season – just like the best relationships – the new flavor attracts two opposites. The new flavor is the perfect, unexpected pairing of sweet and heat of sriracha. Creating a taste profile that's truly one-of-a-kind."

In addition to Hot Honey Rub, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available in 12 other flavors: Plain, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Gasrlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, and Atomic flavors. As it stands now, the sandwich will be available by itself for $5.49 or as part of a larger combo with fries and a drink for $7.99.