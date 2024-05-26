Post Sweetens Up Summer With Three New Cereals

It's Memorial Day weekend and summer is upon us, and now that the season of sun and fun has arrived breakfast is ready for a little bit of fun as well. To welcome the season, Post is rolling out three new cereal offerings as well as offering a trio of beloved favorites in larger sizes to fuel the festivities. According to Post, joining the lineup are Fruity Pebbles Waffles Cereal, Summer Fruity Pebbles Cereal, and Frosted Chocolate Cake Cereal, each available for a limited time.

The Fruity Pebbles Waffles Cereal is described as a delicious mashup of two fan-favorite breakfasts, Fruity Pebbles and Waffle Crisp. The "fruity blasted" waffle pieces have notes of both maple syrup and the iconic Fruity Pebbles flavor. Summer Fruity Pebbles is the latest seasonal take on the beloved classic, this time featuring the iconic flavor just in festive red and blue hued flakes for summer (and, of course, the box is festive with summer fun in Bedrock, too!). As for the Frosted Chocolate Cake Cereal, bring dessert to breakfast without the mess of baking. The cereal is described as being made with real chocolate chips and featuring eight delightfully crunchy, chocolatey layers. All three flavors are available now at retailers nationwide.

And as for the trio of favorites getting bigger sizes? Fruity Pebbles Marshmallow Cereal is now offered in a 15-ounce box while both Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles now come in Giant Size — a big, 23-ounce box.

These new releases are just the latest from Post. Earlier this year, they also released a Spring Fruity Pebbles. That version of the cereal featured flakes inspired by the colors of flowers and spring: springtime pink, green, yellow, and blue. The packaging for Spring Fruity Pebbles also featured fun springtime activities for Pebbles and Fred as well.

Post's new limited edition cereal offerings as well as the larger sizes of Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles, and Fruity Pebbles Marshmallow are available in stores now.