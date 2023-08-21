Post Giving Fans Free Pebbles Waffles for National Waffles Day

National Waffle Day is coming up this week on Thursday, August 24th and this year, Post Consumer Brands is inviting fans to celebrate the tasty holiday with two new delicious offerings that bring the iconic Pebbles cereals to the breakfast plate rather than the bowl. They recently announced the debut of the new Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles frozen waffles, available now at select retailers.

The new Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles waffles are the latest innovation in the Pebbles lineup and are described as a fun and easy way to enjoy the beloved cereals. They are said to deliver a "pleasantly rich aroma' as they toast thanks to their fluffy buttermilk batter that is loaded with either chocolatey flavor or bursts of fruity color in every bite — depending on which variety you choose. They're available at stores such as Giant Food, Hen House, HyVee, Key Food, Price Chopper, Shoprite, Sun Fresh, Boyers Food Market, and more with a suggested retail of $3.19 to $4.29 for a 6-pack box.

While the waffles themselves sound pretty sweet, Post is also making things even sweeter for National Waffle Day by offering fans a free taste of the new Pebbles Waffles. Beginning Monday, August 21st, all waffle fans have to do is head to the store to purchase either Fruity or Cocoa Pebbles Waffles, then upload their receipt to getfreewaffles.com. They will then receive a rebate via PayPal or Venmo for up to one box of waffles. Full details can be found on the website.

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, Dunkin' revealed their slate of seasonal and pumpkin-inspired treats, including the return of their iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. The Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are also back this year. Eggo also announced the launch of Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream in time for National Waffle Day, a liqueur inspired by classic brunch flavors that seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter with a hint of smoky bacon.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."