Post Launches New Spring Fruity Pebbles

We're well into the month of April which means spring has definitely sprung — and in turn, that means spring snacks and foods are in season. For breakfast fans, it's a particularly good time of the year as Fruity Pebbles has just launched their newest offering, Spring Fruity Pebbles. The latest entry in the Pebbles lineup is hitting stores nationwide now.

The new Spring Fruity Pebbles is a first from Pebbles. The cereal features the fruity taste fans have come to love in Fruity Pebbles just now in flakes inspired by the colors of flowers and springs: springtime pink, green, yellow, and blue. In addition to the floral-inspired colors, the Spring Fruity Pebbles box is also capturing the spirit of the season featuring just Pebbles on the box enjoying the warmer days. You can check it out for yourself below.

As was noted above, the new Spring Fruity Pebbles are rolling out to stores nationwide, like Walmart, now. They will be available for a limited time while supplies last so cereal fans wanting to get in on the spring treat of it all will want to check it out sooner rather than later.

In Other Food News

In other food news, on Wednesday, Krispy Kreme debuted their new Kit Kat Collection of doughnuts. The new collection features three doughnuts, the Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut, the Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughnut, and the Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut. Each doughnut in the collection features Kit Kat candy bars, giving fans a doughnut experience that is creamy and crispy all at the same time. That new collection is available for a limited time.

Outside of breakfast, recently, it was announced that Kellogg's and Crocs have teamed up for their a collection, one that features shoes inspired by Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam. The Kellogg's x Crocs collection will feature exclusive Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops Crocs cereal boxes with the boxes including a QR code that will allow fans to redeem a free Kellogg's Jibbitz charm that can be used on Crocs. Those cereal boxes are available on store shelves nationwide now. As for the actual Crocs shoes themselves, Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are getting their own special shoes, each inspired by their unique personalities. Tony the Tiger's sandal is described as exuding his "confidence, optimism and effortlessly cool vibe" while Toucan Sam's clogs are said to "capture his playful, fun, and distinctly loopy spirit." The Kellogg's x Crocs collection goes on sale in June.

Will you be checking out the new Spring Fruity Pebbles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.