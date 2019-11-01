Rage Against the Machine Returns in 2020

Just a day after My Chemical Romance announced that they would reunite, Rage Against the Machine has confirmed reports that they will tour together again in 2020, headlining Coachella and touring together for the first time since 2011. Much of the band had reunited under the name Prophets of Rage, a band which included guitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk and bassist Tim Commerford teamed with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real. That band was formed in response to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, and so it is arguably no surprise that with an even more contentious election coming up in 2012, Rage is coming back together.

The announcement was made via the band’s social media channels. You can see a tweet confirming the news below, and representatives for the band have confirmed for Forbes that it’s really happening — although at least so far, it’s only a handful of appearances, and all on the west coast of the U.S. If you live east of Vegas, it may be a while before you know for sure whether or when Rage is coming close to you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the time the band has been away, guitarist Tom Morello has been no stranger to the geek space: he wrote songs for (and appeared in) Iron Man as well as pitching in on the Pacific Rim soundtrack and even writing his own comic — Dak Horse’s Orchid. Earlier this year, he served as Dungeon Master for a group of neighborhood kids playing Dungeons and Dragons. He has also toured with Bruce Springsteen and release solo music as The Nightwatchman.

“Here’s the thing when you’re reading comics or novels or TV shows: all art contains a political perspective,” Morello told ComicBook.com in 2013. “It’s not necessarily explicitly talked about, but it’s implicitly applied to the work. If the idea is to get the king back on the throne, then it comes from a monarchist perspective, you know? [Laughs] If the idea is to stop the crime wave in Gotham, there are politics in that as well.”

There is no news yet as to whether this could signify a larger reunion or even new material from the band. Frontman Zack de la Rocha has reportedly been working on new solo music, which may or may not (assuming he wanted to) be adaptable to Rage.

So far, all of the concerts — in Indio, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Las Cruces, NM; and El Paso, TX — are near the U.S. southern border, which has been a constant source of conflict since U.S. President Donald Trump launched his Presidential campaign with a pledge to build a wall along the border.