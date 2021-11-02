Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Releasing New Foot-Long Size

Reese’s is releasing one of the biggest iterations of its most popular product. Tuesday, The Hershey Candy company announced its plans to roll out a “Super King” size of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at some point in November. Instead of the regular two-cup package—or the heftier four-cup King Size—the new Reese’s Super King will come with six peanut butter cups, with the package measuring a foot in width.

In fact, promo imaging released by the company suggests the package will be exactly 12 inches in length.

We’ve always been king, now we’re just super king pic.twitter.com/CdOAz0dEv6 — REESE'S (@reeses) November 2, 2021

There’s no mention of the new Super King size being a limited-time offering, but the company does say the special upgrade will only be available at “select stores nationwide” by the end of the month.

“We’re always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they love – which happens to be more Reese’s,” Reese’s brand manager Allen Dark says in a press release. “Reese’s Super King size is our largest, most shareable package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups yet. Now you don’t need to worry about sneaking your Reese’s cups when your friends are around.”

The release adds, “We get it. Sometimes a Reese’s King size bar isn’t enough to satisfy your tastebuds and everyone else’s as well. That’s why the new Super King package is now a full foot long, giving fans enough of the classic peanut butter and chocolate goodness for you and your crew. With so much sharing power, Super King size will make you the beloved ruler of your friend group…just don’t blame us if your newfound popularity is too much to handle (or if you eat them all yourself).”