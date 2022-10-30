Riverdale Stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch Transform Into the Sanderson Sisters for Halloween

Tomorrow is Halloween, so we have seen a whole lot of exciting celebrity costumes this "Halloweekend." There have been some awesome looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, Chloe Bailey as Storm, and much more. Over the years, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch have created some awesome group costumes, and as the series counts down to its final season, the trio is back with another look. This time, they're channeling the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.

"It's just a little HOCUS POCUS 🧟‍♀️," Reinhart captioned the post. You can check out the photo below:

When Is Riverdale's Final Season?

Riverdale, which is inspired by the lore of Archie Comics, has been renewed for a seventh and final season, which is set to debut in early 2023. After the Season 6 finale already confirmed that the show is heading back into the Americana of the 1950s, fans have been eager to see what will unfold. Riverdale writer Ted Sullivan recently took to Instagram to share a look at the upcoming production. "First shot, final season," Sullivan wrote. "Can't believe we're actually here. But such a great season is coming. Can't wait for you all to see. Huge props and thanks to the mastermind of our #Riverdale universe and head of our #RiverdaleFamily @writerras for this huge achievement."

Will There Be a Hocus Pocus 3?

Hocus Pocus 2 recently premiered on Disney+ to huge streaming ratings, and now folks are wondering if the movie will get a follow-up. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 63% critics score and 51% audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 3 out of 5. The sequel does have a post-credit scene that opens the door for a third movie, and Bette Midler previously said she would be open to making a another installment.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed t. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

