Chloe Bailey Reveals Game of Thrones-Inspired Halloween Costume

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, which means many folks are dressing up and celebrating the holiday this weekend. It's always a blast to see people's costumes, especially celebrities. Many famous folks tend to top themselves year after year, and that includes Chloe Bailey. Last year, the singer/actor known for Swarm and the musical duo Chloe x Halle stunned fans by dressing as Storm from X-Men. This year, she's back with a Game of Thrones-inspired look that

"I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons 🐉 #gameofthrones," Bailey captioned the post. You can see the star's Daenerys Targaryen costume below:

Chloe Bailey Wants To Play Storm:

Bailey spoke with Collider earlier this year, and her sister Halle Bailey's role as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid came up. Chloe was asked if there was an animated character she'd like to bring to life in live-action, and she had another idea.

"I don't know about a live-action, but I want to be Storm in Marvel, and Disney owns Marvel, so ..."

Bailey went on to praise her sister and her role in the Disney film, adding, "I'm so proud of my sister and I think it's all about the timing and when opportunities present itself to you, and she couldn't have been a more perfect Ariel. Her sweet, soft angelic voice, and that was perfect for her. And the right opportunity will find you. So just like Swarm, I was able to bring my music and tie that in and my love for thrillers and suspense."

SAG-AFTRA's Halloween Costume Rules:

There's a good chance you will be seeing Barbies everywhere in addition to a lot of other fan-favorite characters this Halloween. However, if you're a member of SAG-AFTRA, you need to be sure you're not breaking the Halloween rules shared by the union. SAG recommends that members "choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)," and "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

Many people have spoken out against these rules, and it seems like many actors aren't taking it too seriously. However, in the case of Bailey, Game of Thrones was covered by Equity contracts instead of SAG-AFTRA, which means it's fair game this Halloween.

Stay tuned for more celebrity Halloween costumes.