Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence On Barricade That Nearly Fell On Him At CCXP

In case you haven’t heard, the past three days have been pretty full for Ryan Reynolds. The actor appeared at CCXP in Brazil to debut the first trailer for his new film Free Guy, a video game themed action-comedy that pokes fun at its new distributor Disney. Plus the final trailer for his new Netflix film with Michael Bay, 6 Underground, was released this morning, and he also managed to wrangle the actress from the infamous “Peloton bike commercial” into being in an ad for his gin company. Oh, and also he was nearly crushed by a stage barrier in front of hundreds of fans.

Reynolds came out unscathed and jumped back down to make sure the people who fell were okay as well, and is in high spirits after the event. Speaking with ET, Reynolds opened up about what happened revealing he was more worried about the fans in attendance than any potential injuries to his person.

“Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little, I think it looked worse than it was,” he said. “All I was worried about were the people that were — what you could tell is that they were falling, like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna be fine,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, but that leg is gonna go,’ so I jumped out. But it was, yeah, everyone was fine.”

Reynolds went on to say that be getting in the middle of the fracas he did the one thing that his wife Blake Lively told him not to do.

“My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, ‘Just come home in one piece,’” he shared. “So that was my only job.”

Reynolds’ Free Guy comes by way of director Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things), based on a script by Matt Lieberman (Addams Family 2019, SCOOB!) and Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One). The film stars Reynolds along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Sranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Channing Tatum (Kingsman 2).

The new movie will take the idea of a “video game movie” and turn it on its head, by following a protagonist (Reynolds) who is a NPC, or “Non-Player Character,” in a video game. In the film, Reynolds’ titular character “slowly realizes he’s a background character inside a video game,” Levy said of his high-concept action-adventure. “And as he realizes that, he takes control of his life, and he’s able to change his life, and so that’s very much the theme of the movie. It goes between the video game world and the real world. Joe Keery plays a character in the real world, but it’s really about all these different characters becoming empowered and changing their lives.”

Free Guy opens July 3, 2020.