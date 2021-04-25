Ryan Reynolds Shares Brilliant Plan to Stop His Daughter From Listening to Baby Shark

✖

The "Baby Shark" song by Pinkfong is an earworm that has somehow become the most-watched YouTube video EVER. Kids clearly love the little jam much to the dismay of some parents. In fact, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram today to plot his evil plan to get his daughter to stop listening to the song. The Deadpool star is married to Blake Lively, who starred in The Shallows back in 2017. The horror movie sees Lively going up against a great white shark, and Reynolds believes that's just the movie their daughter needs to see to shake "Baby Shark."

"My one-year-old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There’s only one way to fix this," Reynolds wrote. The actor shared an image of The Shallows poster, which you can check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

"Baby Shark" has popped up online in the most unexpected places. Last month, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shared a King Shark fan cam that was set to the song. The first official trailer for the movie was released last month and we learned that the character was being voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Recently, Gunn answered some fan questions about his upcoming movie and revealed why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

As for Reynolds and Lively, the couple loves to have fun with each other on social media. Just last month, Lively trolled Reynolds online about Brad Pitt's cameo in Deadpool 2. "Weird... My husband didn’t invite me to set that day," Lively joked.

Speaking of Deadpool, it was recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Thanks for another fun post, Ryan Reynolds!