Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Their Minds Read By Alexa In Amazon Super Bowl Spot

Real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost appear in a new ad for Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, an extended version of which was released online today. The ad centers on a world where Alexa could read users’ minds to automate purchases and smart home functions — but whereas you might expect that to play out as a utopia…well…it doesn’t. The ad has a fairly decent read on what it would actually be like to live with a device that can read your mind, even if there’s only one time it’s used to actually give Alexa an actual command.

This is the first time the pair have appeared onscreen together since they were married in October 2020. They originally met while working on Saturday Night Live, where Jost is a cast member.

In the ad, Jost calls out to Johansson, telling her to watch what happens when he tells Alexa that it’s “game day.” The devilce begins streaming football on Prime Video, closing blinds and chilling rosé. “It’s like she can read your mind,” the two say together, and then the ad transforms into a montage of what it would be like if Alexa could actually do that.

You can see the video below.

It’s only a 90-second short, so they waste no time getting into why and how it would be an absolutely atrocious idea, from the device creating marital strife to embarrassing the couple in front of company.

Amazon’s smart home devices and assistants tend to be the device they go all-in on during big advertising campaigns. There, they find competition with things like Facebook’s Portal (which had an ad campaign featuring The Muppets in recent years) and Google’s smart home devices, which had a popular ad campaign featuring Macaulay Culkin as a now-adult Kevin McCallister, automating his home’s holiday booby traps.

Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can see the game on NBC, with the annual parade of strange and funny ads that accompany it running both during the game and throughout the week on NBC and other channels. USA Today is running an AdMeter poll to ask fans which ads they like best.