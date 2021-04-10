Monkey That Looks Like an Ewok Goes Viral
The internet loves things that look like something else and now, it can't get enough of a monkey that looks an awful lot like an Ewok, the diminutive and ferocious furry creatures first introduced to Star Wars fans in Return of the Jedi. On Friday the Twitter account @buitengebieden_, described in the profile as being "the positive side of Twitter", shared an adorable short video of a monkey accepting and eating snacks from a person. The monkey's stature and facial coloring and markings quickly reminded people of Ewoks.
A follow-up tweet explained that the monkey is a Golden snub-nosed monkey -- also known as the Sichuan golden hair monkey or the Sichuan snub-nosed monkey -- an Old World monkey found primarily in the mountainous forests of central and Southwest China. The species is endangered due to habitat loss as the monkey's staple diet is lichen -- and the dead trees lichen is most prevalent on are usually harvested.
Nom nom nom.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/51SilreeXM— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 9, 2021
The internet was soon captivated by the Ewok-like monkey and people began sharing the video and their own thoughts about the creature. There were some clever jokes about hoping the human feeding him didn't run out of snacks (Ewoks in Star Wars consider humanoid flesh a delicacy and planned to eat Han and Luke) while others saw the video going viral (over 2.5 million views and counting) as an opportunity to spread information about the conservation of the monkey. You can read on for some of our favorite tweets about this Ewok-lookalike Golden Snub-Nose Monkey and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Live action Ewok series?
prevnext
Live-action Ewok series confirmed! #StarWars https://t.co/K6Jdmha88z— Chicago Force (@chicagoforcesw) April 10, 2021
Looks fun
prevnext
The new Ewok movie looks fun https://t.co/1QJv3V8YTd— Becky Darke (@bunnydarke) April 10, 2021
Definitely an Ewok
prevnext
this is an ewok omg pic.twitter.com/6TuK4PBoUf— hannah ᗢ🍒 (@Hanza802) April 10, 2021
Running out of snacks seems like a bad idea
prevnext
Why do I get the feeling that this fluffy Ewok will eat your face off if you run out of snacks? https://t.co/uVNzmqGi62— phoenix the unfuckwittable negress calida (@uppittynegress) April 10, 2021
Someone get the number for its barber
prevnext
This is just an Ewok with a good barber https://t.co/Cj5coSwSvt— BIG BURGER BRAND 🍔 (@NNanpei) April 10, 2021
Endangered
prevnext
This dude is literally an ewok
(also they're endangered! learn more about the conservation of the Golden Snub-Nose Monkey!) https://t.co/7HInolISN1— what a Metstake🏳️🌈 (@ChristinaMets15) April 10, 2021
Emergency cheer up Ewok
prevnext
If you are having a hard day, here is an ewok.pic.twitter.com/iO5RvwnBa6— James Radcliffe (@JamesRadcliffe) April 9, 2021
An unexpected combination
prevnext
If an Ewok and a Porg had a baby. https://t.co/iHIEHbC3tH— Darth PapaBear - I Need A Pun Coach (@bear_e) April 9, 2021
Dark truth
prevnext
"Give me treats or I'll rip your face off!" - the dark truth of the Ewoks... https://t.co/JoznIi4k37— Phil Lunt (@phil_lunt) April 10, 2021
This is an Ewok
prev
I’m no expert but I’m pretty sure this is an Ewok. https://t.co/Lp4R1m8elG— • Scy • (@SuperScyan) April 10, 2021