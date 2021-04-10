Monkey That Looks Like an Ewok Goes Viral

The internet loves things that look like something else and now, it can't get enough of a monkey that looks an awful lot like an Ewok, the diminutive and ferocious furry creatures first introduced to Star Wars fans in Return of the Jedi. On Friday the Twitter account @buitengebieden_, described in the profile as being "the positive side of Twitter", shared an adorable short video of a monkey accepting and eating snacks from a person. The monkey's stature and facial coloring and markings quickly reminded people of Ewoks.

A follow-up tweet explained that the monkey is a Golden snub-nosed monkey -- also known as the Sichuan golden hair monkey or the Sichuan snub-nosed monkey -- an Old World monkey found primarily in the mountainous forests of central and Southwest China. The species is endangered due to habitat loss as the monkey's staple diet is lichen -- and the dead trees lichen is most prevalent on are usually harvested.

The internet was soon captivated by the Ewok-like monkey and people began sharing the video and their own thoughts about the creature. There were some clever jokes about hoping the human feeding him didn't run out of snacks (Ewoks in Star Wars consider humanoid flesh a delicacy and planned to eat Han and Luke) while others saw the video going viral (over 2.5 million views and counting) as an opportunity to spread information about the conservation of the monkey. You can read on for some of our favorite tweets about this Ewok-lookalike Golden Snub-Nose Monkey and let us know your thoughts in the comments.