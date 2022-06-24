Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Shares Hilarious Father's Day Post for Her Dad, Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke

It's the Hawke's world and we're just living it! Both Maya Hawke and her dad Ethan Hawke are having a big year. Maya Hawke is currently starring in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which releases its final two episodes in less than two weeks. Ethan Hawke recently played the villainous Arthur Harrow on Marvel's Moon Knight and appeared in Robert Eggers' epic film The Northman and will soon be seen in The Black Phone which is getting rave early reviews. In honor of Father's Day, the younger Hawke took to Instagram to share a hilarious post about her dad.

Peyton Dix tweeted, "Happy Father's Day specifically to Ethan Hawke making his son switch seats with him so he could get at Rihanna." Maya Hawke share the hilarious post in her Instagram stories and wrote "Happy Father's Day dad." You can check out a screenshot below:

Recently, Ethan Hawke spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for The Black Phone, and was asked if Harrow is really dead after being shot in the Moon Knight finale. Hawke did not say much, but did tease that Harrow "sure doesn't seem dead to me." Marvel billed Moon Knight as a limited series, but the character(s) played by Oscar Isaac are expected to appear in another Marvel Studios production. However, the creatives involved, including Hawke, have said previously that they might be interested in continuing the story in a second season of the show. "The good news is that it's possibly both," Hawke told IGN ahead of Moon Knight's premiere in March. "It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series -- and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

As for Maya Hawke, Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 1st. Earlier this month, Netflix released a sneak peek for the upcoming Volume Two of the new season.

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3," Matt Duffer previously explained to TheWrap. "That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work," Matt pointed out. "Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, 'Oh these are mega-long episodes.'"

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, especially Ethan Hawke!

