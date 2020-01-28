You Could Win a Super Bowl Party in a Room Full of Bread

We’re less than a week away from Super Bowl 54, and quite a lot of people are already getting their watch parties or events in order. If you’d like to celebrate the game in style – with the help of quite a few extra carbs – then Hotels.com is here to help. On Monday, the company announced a brand new contest, which will allow one lucky winner and a guest to stay in their “Bread & Breakfast” hotel room for the big game. The hotel room, which is at the Refinery Hotel in New York City, has allowed its patrons to celebrate all things tied to bread and carbs.

This 👏 is 👏 not 👏 a 👏 drill: You have one hour to eat all of this. Who do you call? @ them below and you could win a weekend in our Bread & Breakfast room to watch the Big Game. 🥯 🏈 🍞 Rules: https://t.co/XC8St2tbDG pic.twitter.com/jF1DjI9Szf — Hotels.com (@hotelsdotcom) January 28, 2020

The grand prize will include a free two-night stay in the Bread & Breakfast on February 1st and 2nd, as well as roundtrip airfare to and from NYC. To top it all off, Hotels.com will be providing the winner with a “Snack-adium” of food, which will be delivered to the Bread & Breakfast room before the game starts. The “Snack-adium” is set to be a mini football stadium filled with pizza, pigs in a blanket, various chips and dips, and a bunch of other delightful treats. The winner will also get a $100 credit for room service, which can be spent on any of the room’s “carefully curated” menu.

If you’re interested in entering the contest (and are 21 years of age or older), here’s what you need to do. You need to have a public Instagram or Twitter account, and follow Hotels.com on their official Instagram or Twitter. You then need to comment on the posts announcing the contest with a reason why you deserve to stay at the Bread & Breakfast hotel room. You have until Wednesday, January 29th at 11:59 pm CT to enter. The winner will be chosen based on how creative their comment is, and will be informed if they won by direct message.

Would you want to stay in Hotels.com’s Bread & Breakfast hotel for the Super Bowl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!