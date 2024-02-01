"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Grows a Mullet in Kawasaki Super Bowl Ad

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, this year's Super Bowl ads are starting to come online and Kawasaki's may already be the big winner. The ad marks Kawasaki's first ever Super Bowl Ad and features none other than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin making a surprise appearance. As you can see in the Kawasaki Super Bowl Ad, the theme is mullets, and the mullers are taking over. Not only does the former WWE champion sport his own version of business in front, party in the back, but everyone else in the ad gets one too. Check it out for yourself above!

Kawasaki's Super Bowl Ad is promoting the brand new Kawasaki RIDGE side x side vehicle, while also paying homage to the "all-American hairstyle" that has come back in popularity. In the video, two men grow their own mullets after stepping inside the RIDGE, only to drive across the country and cause others, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, a bald eagle, and a bear, to all grow their own mullets.

"The Kawasaki RIDGE combines industry-leading performance and a premium automotive-inspired interior; it's a mix of work and play." said Bob O'Brien, Director of Marketing, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. "The mullet is a perfect metaphor-business in the front, party in the back. We hired GS&P to help us bring this category from its current niche audience to the biggest stage in the world and generate mass awareness."

"This has all the earmarks of great Super Bowl advertising. Instant RIDGE action. Animals. A big name. Humor. And mullets. Watch any NBA game or hot video. The mullet is everywhere," said Jeff Goodby, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, GS&P. "Given the hairstyle's versatile nature, it's an unexpectedly simple way to introduce the RIDGE."

The Kawasaki Super Bowl Ad featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was put together by Goodby Silverstein & Partners who have created a few other ads from this year's Super Bowl including the Mountain Dew ad with Aubrey Plaza, plus the Doritos ad with Jenna Ortega and the BMW ad with Christopher Walken.