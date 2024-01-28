DiGiorno Brings Back Free Pizza for "Doinks" Super Bowl Giveaway

DiGiorno is giving away pizza again this year... but only if there are "doinks".

The Super Bowl is coming up on February 11th and when the Big Game returns, so is a giveaway that pizza fans will cheer for. For the second year in a row, pizza fans can enter for a chance to win free DiGiorno pizza if there's a "doink" during the big game — meaning if a kick hits an upright or the crossbar at any point during the game.

"Last year, we debuted our DIGIORNO DOINKS promotion and we couldn't have scripted it any better for football fans in Kansas City and across the country," Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno said. "Since kicking and special teams continues to be such an important part of the game, we're doubling down on our Big Game offer of a chance to win free pizza."

For this year's giveaway, DiGiorno partnered with former NFL kicker Robbie Gould.

"After 18 seasons on the field, I know the feeling when a doink happens in front of the fans," Gould said. "Whether it ends in celebration or heartbreak, a doink can happen on any kick. And what better way to embrace the unpredictable outcome than with a chance to win free pizza from DiGiorno. After all, football and pizza are the best combo in my book."

Here's what fans need to know to enter. From February 1st through February 11th, fans can visit this website to enter for a chance to win free DiGiorno pizza. During the game, if a field goal or extra point attempt contacts an upright or the crossbar, then lucky winners will be selected in a random drawing and then receive a coupon they can redeem for a free DiGiorno pizza. It's important to note that this giveaway only happens if a football makes contact with an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost during an extra point or a field goal attempt during the game on February 11th — no doink, no pizza.

