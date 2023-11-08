Swiss Miss Releases Hot Chocolate Candle For the Holidays

It's November and that means two big things: the holidays are upon us and its sweater weather, a time for all things warm and cozy and comforting. That just so happens to make it the perfect time of year for hot cocoa and this year, Swiss Miss, the iconic hot cocoa brand, has come up with a perfect way to bring all the cozy goodness of the beloved cold weather drink into the home in a new way just in time for the holidays: candles. On Tuesday, Swiss Miss announced that they've teamed up with home fragrance company Candier by Ryan Porter for a new, limited-edition candle that doesn't just look like a mug of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa but smells like it, too.

Beginning on November 7th, candle and hot cocoa fans can head to shopryanporter.com to purchase the Swiss Miss Candier Candle. The limited-edition candle quite literally looks like a mug of hot cocoa, featuring the classic red Swiss Miss mug and is topped with 100 percent natural wax "mini marshmallows". The candle itself is described as having scent notes of chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, sugar, and praline an is fragranced with essential oils and has a 60+ hour burn time. The candle retails for $36.

"This playful candle looks and smells just like a mug of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa," said Audrey Ingersoll, Vice President, and General Manager of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. "The warm aroma evokes the original rich and chocolatey flavors of our classic cocoa that you first fell in love with."

The Swiss Miss candle comes after another team up between Candier and Conagra Brands. Last year, they worked together to release the wildly popular Vlasic Pickle candle — a candle that looked and smelled exactly like a jar of Vlasic dill pickles.

"Following the amazing success of our fan-fave Vlasic Pickle candle, we've teamed back up with Conagra Brands for another super fun candle collab," said Krysten Kauder, Founder, Candier by Ryan Porter. "Each one is blended and hand-poured by our amazing USA based candle makers. We use our all-natural soy blend to keep the colors vibrant and the scent bold and long lasting. As a special seasonal treat, we poured it all into the iconic red Swiss Miss branded mug."

The Swiss Miss Candle from Candier by Ryan Porter is available now while supplies last.