Ryan Reynolds Recruits Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas for New Aviation Gin Ad

Given Ryan Reynolds can't film Deadpool 3 or promote Welcome to Wrexham because of the ongoing actors' strike, the actor is finding a creative output through advertising. Though he's no stranger to getting superstars to appear in his adverts for both Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, the actor got a surprising guest star for the latest ad for the Reynolds-owned spirit.

In a new advert released Tuesday, Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas appears to help Reynolds sell Aviation. As Reynolds explains in the ad, he's been appearing alongside Rob McElhenney far too often, and he needed another Rob to step into his spot.

Though he's busy selling Aviation Gin at the moment, Reynolds will likely pick filming back up on Deadpool 3 as soon as the strike ends.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy recently told Wired of the threequel. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 — which may or may not be titled "Deadpool 3" — is currently without a calendar spot after Disney delayed the anticipated threequel from its May 3, 2024, release date.

