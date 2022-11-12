Vlasic Releasing a Candle that Looks and Smells like Real Pickles for National Pickle Day

National Pickle Day — yes, that's a thing — is coming up on Monday, November 14th and while one can celebrate the food holiday by eating their favorite pickles, Vlasic has come up with a unique approach to the tasty event. Vlasic has teamed up with Candier by Ryan Porter to create a limited-edition candle that looks and smells exactly like a jar of Vlasic dill pickles. The candle is available on the Ryan Porter website and while pre-sales for this unique item have already sold out, additional stock is set to be released on National Pickle Day.

"We saw a huge opportunity to do something really fun and different with Vlasic in celebration of National Pickle Day. But creating a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles posed several big challenges," says Krysten Kauder, Founder, Candier by Ryan Porter. "Getting the wax pickles to look like they're floating in clear liquid was really tough. So, everything had to be done by hand, including the placement of the pickles and pouring of the wax. After lots of rounds of research and testing, our team nailed it and produced a 100% wax candle that looks and smells like a jar of Vlasic pickles."

At first glance, the Vlasic Pickle Candle looks exactly like a jar of the iconic pickles and according to Ryan Porter, it smells just like a real jar of Vlasic Original Dill Wholes. The limited-edition candle is hand poured in the United States and retails for $29.

"It was a no-brainer for us to bring the fun and flavor of Vlasic into homes across the country in celebration of National Pickle Day," says Brett Castle, Vlasic Brand Director. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Candier by Ryan Porter to bring to life a fun and fresh candle that looks and smells just like a jar of Vlasic Dill Pickles."

Of course, this unique candle isn't the only way that pickle loving fans can celebrate the upcoming culinary holiday. Various restaurants are offering free pickles on Monday as well. Jimmy John's is giving away a free pickle to their rewards members on Monday while Zaxby's is offering an order of free fried pickles with the purchase of any adult meal when ordering through their app. Even Potbelly is offering up the goods with a free pickle with the purchase of any entree via online or in-app order. This particular offer cannot be redeemed in person and customers will need to use the promo "pickle" when ordering.

The Vlasic Pickle Candle will go on sale on Monday, November 14th at Ryan Porter.