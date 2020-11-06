System of a Down Returns With New Music After 15-Year Hiatus

The music world was gifted with a wonderful surprise on Friday morning, as beloved rock band System of a Down released new music for the first time in 15 years. Most fans and followers of the group have been certain that no new music would ever arrive, given the differences the members of the band have displayed over the years. However, the band has set aside any and all differences to fight for the safety of the Republic of Artsakh, which is what these new songs are all about.

The two new songs released by System of a Down are called "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz," and both deal with the crisis facing the Armenian people of Artsakh, who have been steadily attacked over the course of the last month. Members of the band are direct descendants of survivors of the 1915 Armenian genocide.

We as SOAD have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. Read our full statement at https://t.co/QSDoanwK3B. #ProtectTheLand #GenocidalHumanoidz pic.twitter.com/AypVZ8b71l — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) November 6, 2020

"We as System of a Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years," the band wrote in a statement, published on their website on Friday. "The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, 'Protect the Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz' both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetuated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia."

In addition to explaining the horrors facing Armenian people and raising awareness to the issue, the members of System of a Down use the statement as a call to action. The music can be downloaded directly from their site, where donations can be made to fight for the cause.

"We realized that for many of you, there are more convenient ways you like listening to music, so please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity above all else. The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh."