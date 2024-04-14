Taco Bell Launches New Agua Refrescas (But There's a Catch)

Taco Bell is hoping it has its next Baja Blast on its hands. The fast-food juggernaut has announced the arrival of its new Agua Refrescas, which are now being tested in South California. The drinks aren't yet available nationwide, but it would appear Taco Bell is hoping to take the drink wide should its test at a location in Irvine, California prove fruitful.

"We want to make our beverages just as iconic as our food," Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketer, said in a press release. "Our new Agua Refrescas are a perfect, vibrant pairing with everything our fans crave from Taco Bell and will help us on our journey to make Taco Bell a beverage destination."

As of now three Agua Refresca flavors are available: Strawberry Passionfruit, Peach Mango, and Dragonfruit Berry, with each of the three using a green tea base with added fruit and flavorings. The drinks are only available until May 9th or until supplies run out at exactly one Taco Bell location, the ony located at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606.

It's Taco Bell's second major drink launch in the past five months, with the chain testing iced coffee at a separate location last December.

"We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes," Montgomery said at the time. "We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that's just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item."

Earlier this year, Taco Bell also unveiled a massive release slate of future offerings being tested and released throughout 2024. An exhaustive list can be found here.