Taco Bell Rolling Out Tajin-Dusted Tacos

With the introduction of the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada earlier this month, Taco Bell's massive 2024 release plans are officially underway. Next up on the slate for the fast-food chain is a collaboration with Tajin resulting in three new products, including a taco this has the chance to become one of Taco Bell's most popular items in recent memory. Tuesday, the chain officially unveiled the Tajin Crunchy Taco, Tajin Twists, and the Tajin Strawberry Freeze.

The Tajin Crunchy Taco is essentially the Doritos Locos Taco but with Tajin on the shell instead of Doritos Dust. The Tajin Twists are the chain's Cinnamon Twists with Tajin instead of cinnamon, while the Tajin Strawberry Freeze is a Wild Strawberry Freeze with added mangoes, Tajin chamoy sauce, and a sprinkling of Tajin's flagship seasoning.

"We're thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with Tajín, a brand whose unique seasoning blends are revered for their versatility in the kitchen," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovations Officer, said in a press release. "This collaboration is a celebration of bold flavors and innovative pairings that showcases how Tajín's iconic chili lime seasoning perfectly complements classic Taco Bell menu items. Together we're bringing new flavors to the taco experience and delivering an unforgettable taste adventure."

"We are absolutely thrilled to see Taco Bell and Tajín fans come together to enjoy this exceptional limited-time offer, adding to the 1001+ ways fans can enjoy Tajín, the top-selling chili lime seasoning in the U.S. and Mexico," added Tajin executive Haydee Fernandez. "This is an unprecedented collaboration between two iconic brands who have the privilege of having some of the most devoted fans in the world and we eagerly anticipate welcoming many more to savor and experience this one-of-a-kind menu."

As of now, the three items are only available as part of a test at a single Taco Bell location. The store in question is located at 2222 Barranca Pkwy in Irvine, CA 92606. As with past tests, it's possible this could result in a national release at a given date, though that much has yet to be confirmed by Taco Bell officials.