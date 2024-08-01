Taco Bell AI to Start Taking Drive Thru Orders

The machines are taking over…the Taco Bell drive thru. Wednesday, the fast food chain revealed it will soon test a new AI system capable of taking your orders in the drive thru lane. Yum! Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell and dozens of other brands, said participating stores will start getting the technology by the end of the year.

“Yum! Brands is integrating digital and technology into all aspects of our business with exciting new capabilities, and AI is a core piece of that strategy,” Lawrence Kim, Chief Innovation Officer, Yum! Brands, said in a press release. “We’re expanding and accelerating our AI capabilities like Voice AI to deliver leading-edge technologies to our franchisees and to enhance the consumer and team member experience. With over two years of fine tuning and testing the drive-thru Voice AI technology, we’re confident in its effectiveness in optimizing operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Though an exact list of locations isn’t available yet, Yum! says the AI tech will roll out to over 100 locations in 13 states by the end of 2024.

“Innovation is ingrained in our DNA at Taco Bell, and we view Voice AI as a means to improve the team member and consumer experiences,” added Dane Mathews, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Taco Bell. “Tapping into AI gives us the ability to ease team members’ workloads, freeing them to focus on front-of-house hospitality. It also enables us to unlock new and meaningful ways to engage with our customers.”

