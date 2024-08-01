Taco Bell AI to Start Taking Drive Thru Orders

The machines are taking over…the Taco Bell drive thru. Wednesday, the fast food chain revealed it will soon test a new AI system capable of taking your orders in the drive thru lane. Yum! Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell and dozens of other brands, said participating stores will start getting the technology by the end of the year.
“Yum! Brands is integrating digital and technology into all aspects of our business with exciting new capabilities, and AI is a core piece of that strategy,” Lawrence Kim, Chief Innovation Officer, Yum! Brands, said in a press release. “We’re expanding and accelerating our AI capabilities like Voice AI to deliver leading-edge technologies to our franchisees and to enhance the consumer and team member experience. With over two years of fine tuning and testing the drive-thru Voice AI technology, we’re confident in its effectiveness in optimizing operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.”
Though an exact list of locations isn’t available yet, Yum! says the AI tech will roll out to over 100 locations in 13 states by the end of 2024.
“Innovation is ingrained in our DNA at Taco Bell, and we view Voice AI as a means to improve the team member and consumer experiences,” added Dane Mathews, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Taco Bell. “Tapping into AI gives us the ability to ease team members’ workloads, freeing them to focus on front-of-house hospitality. It also enables us to unlock new and meaningful ways to engage with our customers.”
Other upcoming Taco Bell innovations can be found below:
- MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato: Taco Bell fans asked, and now the brand is delivering! First tested in 2023, the delectable gelato will be making its nationwide debut, giving fans more ways to celebrate the Baja Blast 20th year anniversary. The creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor and is a perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.
- Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco: Building on the success of last year›s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, Taco Bell is introducing a new version that adds inspiration from enchiladas via the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, featuring slow roasted chicken and a layered enchilada dipping sauce.
- Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights: Taco Bell is bringing more flavors to the iconic Cinnabon Delights with a new Dulce de Leche flavor.